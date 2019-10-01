Shoreham sees high water levels after heavy rain - in pictures

Our photographer captured these photos from around town as Shoreham saw another wet day. The Government’s website warned that, for an hour either side of the high tide, houseboats in the harbour would be affected, along with the Sussex Yacht Club, Riverside Business Centre and Surry Hard, with water coming high up the slipways. It warned that water might reach Brighton Road. However a spokesman from the Environment Agency said: "The A259 Brighton Road, close to Sussex Yacht Club, did not flood due to work our officers undertook in advance of yesterday’s rain. Working with Adur District Council and West Sussex County Council, sandbags were put in place on Sunday." The spokesman also confirmed that the flood defences in Shoreham were working well. "The flood gate at Oyster Quay, part of the new Adur Tidal Walls flood protection scheme, did its job. We won’t open it until this current spell of bad weather has passed," the spokesman said. Members of Shoreham's Extinction Rebellion branch held a silent vigil on Sunday to coincide with the highest tide of the year - read more here.

