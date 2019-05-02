Shoreham seal featured in Sussex Yacht Club Easter competition winning entry

Around 100 children joined the Easter Bunny at Sussex Yacht Club in Shoreham on Easter Saturday for some chocolatey Easter fun.

Following activities including a free egg hunt and an egg decorating competition, everyone went home with a chocolate prize.

Grace Samuels, ten, with her winning entry to the egg decorating competition

Ten-year-old Grace Samuels won first prize for her Shoreham beach themed egg scene, which included the now famous Shoreham and Southwick seal and an egg sailing a yacht.

She also cleverly incorporated important messages about picking up litter which impressed the judges.

Natalie Stansell, the club’s steward, said: “We had a fantastic morning, the club was absolutely packed with families looking for Easter eggs and everyone had so much fun. It was great to see so many people enjoying the facilities here and some stayed on to enjoy lunch with us too.

“We were very pleased the Easter Bunny could make it along to lend us a paw, since we were so busy, and he certainly gave out lots of eggs. There were some eggs left over, so we took them along to the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital to be shared amongst the patients.”

For more information, visit www.sussexyachtclub.org.uk

