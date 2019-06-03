Severely injured dog put down after being found trapped in Southwick allotment

An appeal has been launched after a severely wounded dog was found locked in a Southwick allotment site.

According to Adur and Worthing councils, an elderly Australian shepherd breed was found at Hillview in Old Shoreham Road on Wednesday (May 29) with a large exposed wound on her left chest.

The dog had to be put down for its untreatable injuries and illness

The injured dog was too weak to stand, said the councils, and was caught in some netting.

She was taken to the vets by the dog warden service immediately, where she was diagnosed with an advanced, untreated cancer.

Unfortunately, the dog had to be put to sleep as she was in severe pain and no treatment was possible.

The councils have appealed for information as the animal had no microchip, meaning they were unable to contact the owner.

Anyone who can help trace the owner is asked to contact the dog wardens confidentially on 01903 221064 or dog.wardens@adur-worthing.gov.uk.

Residents can also contact the councils via the website - www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/dogs/dog-warden/#making-a-complaint