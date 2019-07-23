Rustington pupils paint 'stunning' pebbles for 57 people buried at 'forgotten graveyard'

The students from Georgian Gardens Community Primary School in Guildford Road, Rustington, decorated 57 pebbles for the 57 people that were buried at the site, next to Brookside Industrial Estate. Deirdre Carolin, who worked with the children designing and painting the pebbles, said: “I was really impressed with the engagement the children showed when involved with the painting; our young people are pleased to have this link with the history of their community.” Sue Sula has spearheaded the project to transform the once-derelict cemetery, which is in its final stages. She described the pebbles as 'absolutely beautiful', adding: "When I approached Georgian Gardens with the concept of the pebbles, I honestly I didn’t expect the passion that was put into the project. The pebbles are just stunning and I wish to thank everyone involved. I had great pleasure placing them around the memorial garden; they are an amazing addition and have become a real talking point." The next phase of the project is finding funding for paths so it can be opened to the public later this year, as well as a memorial brick wall.

The memorial garden next to the Brookside Industrial Estate in Rustington is taking shape

A pupil at Georgian Gardens Community Primary School in Rustington painting one of the pebbles

Pupils at Georgian Gardens Community Primary School in Rustington painting one of the pebbles

The 57 pebbles represent the 57 people buried at the graveyard

