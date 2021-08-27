The relay started in Rye on Monday and will end in The Witterings tomorrow. At each location, the torch is being passed from a service veteran to a member of a youth organisation to signify the next generation, carrying on the important task of remembrance.

At Shoreham this afternoon, dignitaries from Worthing and Lancing joined those from Shoreham for a short service.

Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman heralded the start of proceedings in East Street, Shoreham, as guests gathered around the War Memorial.

Niall Slark carries the The Torch of Remembrance at the service in Shoreham, marking 100 years of the Royal British Legion. Pictures: Elaine Hammond

Standard bearers for the Shoreham-by-Sea branch and Sussex County marched either side of torch bearer Mick Moore as he paraded through St Mary’s churchyard.

During the service, Mr Moore said: “In keeping faith with the legion’s ideas of remembrance, we of the Shoreham-by-Sea branch and surrounding areas pass on this charge, our solemn duty done.”

He passed the torch to county youth officer Niall Slark, who accepted it on behalf of the next generation.

Niall said: “The people of Shoreham-by-Sea and surrounding areas accept this symbolic charge of remembrance and the honour of handing the torch on to the next district.”

To end the ceremony, county chairman Ray Collins presented branch chairman David Slark with a certificate of thanks.