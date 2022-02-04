Royal Blood forced to reschedule and cancel some shows on European tour
Several shows on Worthing/Brighton duo Royal Blood’s upcoming European headline tour have been rescheduled or cancelled due to ongoing local restrictions caused by the pandemic.
Spokesman James Heward said: “The duo’s shows in Swansea and Paris have been rescheduled as early as possible and will now happen later in March. The Milan show will now take place in June. It has proven impossible to reschedule the gigs in Germany, Switzerland, and Luxembourg, so unfortunately these dates are all cancelled.
“Ticket holders for cancelled shows should contact their point of purchase for a refund. Refunds will also be available to fans who can’t make the rescheduled dates in Swansea, Paris and Milan.
“All other UK and European shows from Antwerp (March 22nd) through to Dublin (April 5th) are unaffected.”
Royal Blood - Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher – said in a statement: “This is a message that we really hoped we would not have to write, but due to the uncertainty around Covid-19 restrictions in some countries we are having to make some changes to our 2022 tour. We are so sorry to miss out on playing these shows for you. We hope you understand the position we are in, and we will be back to play for you as soon as we are able to.”
Royal Blood’s upcoming UK and European headline tour now runs as below, with support at all dates (except for Milan) from The Amazons. Please see their website for ticket details and a list of their full international tour dates.
MARCH 2022
19th – Swansea, Arena (RESCHEDULED)
21st – Paris, Le Zenith (RESCHEDULED)
22nd – Antwerp, Lotto Arena
23rd – Amsterdam, AFAS Live
25th – Bournemouth, International Centre
26th – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
27th – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
29th – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
30th – London, The O2
APRIL 2022
1st – Leeds, First Direct Arena
2nd – Manchester, AO Arena
3rd – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
5th – Dublin, 3Arena
JUNE 2022
23rd – Milan, Alcatraz (RESCHEDULED)