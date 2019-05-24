Pets and owners invited to enjoy Dogs Trust Shoreham Fun Day

Dogs and their owners are invited to Dogs Trust Shoreham’s Fun Day, which promises to be fun for the whole family.

A variety of attractions and activities will be taking place at the rehoming centre in Brighton Road this Sunday, May 26, from 11.30am to 4pm.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is holding its annual fun day on Sunday, May 26

There will be a fun dog show where participants compete to be top dog in a range of classes from Waggiest Tail to Best Trick. There will also be a special reunion area, reserved for visits from ex-resident dogs.

On the day, there will also be agility activities to have a go at, doggy dash, children’s rides and glitter tattoos.

Alongside the fun and games, there will be the chance to win prizes on the raffle and tombola plus trade stands and plenty of refreshments, delicious homemade cakes, ice creams and a beer tent.

Lisa Herbert, supporter relations officer, said: “Everything we do is for our rescue dogs and we hope you and your four-legged friends can join us on the day and show your support. We can promise you a really fun day out for all the family, with lots of activities available throughout the day.

“It is a fantastic opportunity to meet local dog lovers and raise pounds for the hounds in our care as the proceeds from the day help us to care for dogs like Ace, a young lurcher currently staying at the rehoming centre.”

Fun Day parking is free on the Adur Recreation ground next door to the centre and a free minibus shuttle service will be provided for blue badge holders and visitors with reduced mobility.

The team would be grateful for any donations for the raffles and tombola such as vouchers, unopened gift sets, wine, bubbly, chocolate boxes or similar suitable items, as well as anyone wanting to lend a paw and volunteer to help on the day.

For further information, contact Lisa and Pia on 01273 466971 or email lisa.herbert@dogstrust.org.uk or pia.offord@dogstrust.org.uk.