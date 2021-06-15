There will be six Church of England ordination services taking place across the Diocese between June 27 and July 12 for the 17 deacons who are being priested in 2021.

This follows a service at Chichester Cathedral on Saturday, June 26, for the new deacons, who will then begin their ministries as curates serving in Church of England parishes across the Diocese.

These eight new candidates represent a huge range of experience. Simon was born in Lancashire but has also lived in South Africa; Toby responded to the call to ministry when he attended a special Church of England event urging people to consider vocations; Kizzy has experience of working with children, families and young people; Jan worked with the charity World Vision and now has a keen interest in digital ministry; Joe’s background is in social work, including the probation service and safeguarding; Laura trained as an actor; Paddy has a keen interest in full time youth ministry; and Anna has a deep interest in contemplative prayer.

This has been a challenging year for them as they have completed their final training and preparations in lockdown situations.

After a year of working in their parishes, deacons are then usually ordained as a priest.

The priests to be ordained this year were each ordained as deacon last year and will continue to serve as curates in the same parishes.

They are expected to have a service of celebration with parishioners in the parishes in which they work following their ordination.

Among the many things the new priests are looking forward to is the celebration of the Eucharist, or Holy Communion, for the first time.

Full list of candidates:

The Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner, will ordain these eight candidates as deacons at a service in Chichester Cathedral on Saturday, June 26, at 3pm:

Anna Bouch (Woodingdean)

Jan Butter (West Blatchington)

Laura Darrall (Rustington)

Patrick Donovan (Chanctonbury)

Simon Earnshaw (Clayton with Keymer)

Toby Lancaster (Holy Trinity, Hastings)

Joe Padfield (East Blatchington)

Kizzy Penfold (St Helen’s, Ore)

The Bishop of Horsham, Ruth Bushyager, will ordain these priests at St Nicholas, Worth, on Sunday, June, 27, at 3pm:

Sam Buck (St John’s, Crawley)

Greta Sawyer (St Nicholas, Worth)

Trevor Harrison (St Thomas the Apostle Church, Groombridge)

Sarah Van den Driessche (St. Mary’s, Brighton)

The Bishop of Lewes, Will Hazlewood, will ordain these priests at St John’s, West Worthing, on Sunday, June, 27, at 3pm:

Josh Delia (St John the Divine, West Worthing)

The Bishop of Lewes, Will Hazlewood, will ordain these priests at Bishop Hannington Church, Hove, on Monday, June 28, at 3pm:

Ben Martin (Bishop Hannington Church, Hove)

Ben Lucas (St Margaret’s, Angmering)

David Griffin (Hailsham Parish Church)

The Bishop of Horsham, Ruth Bushyager, will ordain these priests at St Peter’s Henfield, on Tuesday, June 29, at 7pm:

Steve Emerson (St Mary’s, Shoreham)

Heather Wilkin (St Peter’s, Henfield)

The Bishop of Horsham, Ruth Bushyager, will ordain these priests at St Mary Magdalene, Lyminster, on Wednesday, June 30, at 7pm:

Mark Roger (Benefice of Lyminster and Wick)

Patrick Pearson-Miles (Chanctonbury Church)

Anthony Goddard (Harbour Churches, West Wittering)

The Bishop of Horsham, Ruth Bushyager, will ordain these priests at St Peter’s, Brighton, on Monday, July 12, at 7pm:

Hannah Milne (St Peter’s, Brighton)

James Bailey (St Peter’s, Brighton)

Jon Harley (St Matthias, Brighton)