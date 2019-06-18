New date set for Sussex murder trial

A new date has been set for the trial of two men accused of murder following a fatal stabbing in Sussex.

James ‘Jimmy’ Fitzgerald, 29, died in an ambulance on his way to hospital after being stabbed in Barn Cottage Lane, Haywards Heath, on December 21, last year.

James 'Jimmy' Fitzgerald tragically died after being stabbed in Haywards Heath on December 21

Craig Ghochani, 28, unemployed of Barn Cottage Lane, Haywards Heath, and James Creaghan, 28, of no fixed address, were charged with murder and possession with an offensive weapon.

The pair were due to stand trial at Lewes Crown Court this week, but the Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed the trial is now set for September 16.

At the time of the incident, Mr Fitzgerald’s devastated family released this photograph, and said: “Jimmy was full of life and well-loved by the community.

“We accept Jimmy made his mistakes, unfortunately Jimmy and Ricky became lost souls to life after the passing of their mother Judy.

“Their mother was there rock and Jimmy and Ricky have tried to keep themselves at bay. This is terrible news.

“We would like to thank the police and the people that tried to save Jimmy before the medical staff got to him. May Jimbo rest in peace.”

