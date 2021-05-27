MP praises ‘genuinely outstanding’ facilities at Brinsbury College - and its students and staff

Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith visited the college on Friday as the Government announced the launch of a £2.5 billion National Skills Fund to contribute to post pandemic economic growth.

The college provides further education to students from across West Sussex at its Pulborough campus.

The 580-acre college, part of the Chichester College Group, was graded ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted in all nine areas when it was inspected in March last year.

Andrew Griffith was joined on his visit by Brinsbury College prinicpal Sally Manning-Challis and Chichester College group chief executive Shelagh Legrave.

He toured a range of campus facilities including the college’s equine centre, furniture making classrooms, forge teaching facilities, dog grooming area and upholstery educational areas.

He also met Brinsbury College’s farm manager Alex Hollands at the college’s working farm and farm teaching centre.

Teaching and learning at Btrinsbury is integrated with the college’s specialist facilities, allowing students to experience hands-on education which is directly applicable to career paths in a variety of industries.

The campus manages 60 acres of woodlands and is home to 154 milking cows producing 5,700 litres of milk a year in the college’s state of the art milking parlour.

The college also cares for 190 ewes which lamb in early March, as well as a variety of goats, alpacas, ducks, ferrets, small mammals and reptiles.

The college is also home to 16 working horses - one of which will be starring in a blockbuster film to be released in January 2022.

The MP said: “Further and higher education institutions have never been more important, and I am glad that our local community can benefit from the industry-leading Brinsbury College.

“I was hugely impressed by the genuinely outstanding facilities Brinsbury College has to offer, and the attention staff demonstrated towards boosting the attainment and aspiration of its students.