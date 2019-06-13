Motorcyclist taken to hospital after A259 collision in Shoreham

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision on the A259 in Shoreham.

According to the South East Coast Ambulance Service, the emergency services were called to the A259 near Ormonde Way in Shoreham at 7.55pm to reports of the collision, which involved another car, and that the patient was in the middle of the road.

Sussex Police attended the collision

Two ambulances and one paramedic car was sent to the scene. The patient was treated before being taken into Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, the ambulance service said.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said there were no reports of people injured in the car.

Police cars were also called to manage traffic.

The ambulance service left the scene at around 8.40pm.