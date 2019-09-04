Meet children’s author Julia Donaldson at new book signing in Steyning

Julia Donaldson will be signing copies of her latest book, ‘The Smeds and the Smoos’ at Steyning Bookshop on Saturday (September 7).

The event, from 10.30am until 12.30pm, will give families the chance to meet Julia and get a signed and personally dedicated book.

Julia Donaldson will be at Steyning Bookshop signing copies of her news book 'The Smeds and The Smoos' SUS-190409-163210001

‘The Smeds and the Smoos’ is an out of this world intergalactic love story from the ‘unbeatable’ picture book pairing of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

In a distant galaxy, far far away, The Smeds (who are red) never mix with the Smoos (who are blue), so when a young Smed and Smoo fall in love, their families strongly disapprove.

The star-struck lovers elope on a cosmic rocket trip around the universe, meeting all manner of curious extra-terrestrials. Eventually, a pleasant surprise brings the two tribes together, and love and unity prevail.

This wonderful picture book is a joyous celebration of inclusivity and diversity, with Julia Donaldson’s humorous rhymes exuberantly brought to life by Axel’s colourfully hilarious illustrations.

Please contact the Steyning Bookshop to reserve your copy of The Smeds and Smoos and book a place at the signing. Call 01903 812062.

There will be free activities and refreshments for children.

