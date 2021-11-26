A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Around 11.50pm on Friday (26 November) police were called after a man had reportedly glued himself to the counter in Vodafone, Montague Street, Worthing.

“Officers attended and shortly before 3.30pm, the man went peacefully on his way. No offences were committed.”

A Vodafone spokesperson said: “The customer advised us that he has been trying to leave another network to join VOXI.

Man superglues himself to counter in Vodafone store in Montague Street Worthing this morning. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“Unfortunately, the previous network hasn’t processed his PAC code correctly so we have been unable to help the customer join VOXI and keep his old mobile number.

“We have advised the customer to speak to his previous network, and have reassured him that he’ll be able to join VOXI with his old number as soon as his previous provider has resolved the issue.”

The fire service was called and said they mobilised an officer to the scene but no action from them was required.