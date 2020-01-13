Love Island: Connor Durman from Worthing is an early favourite to win after first episode

Connor Durman from Worthing is an early favourite to win Love Island after the first episode aired last night (December 12).

The 25-year-old coffee bean salesman and former naked waiter coupled up with Sophie Piper, the 21-year-old sister of TV presenter Rochelle Humes, in the opening episode of the show's new winter format, which is filmed in Cape Town, South Africa and aired on ITV2. He follows in the footsteps of Amy Hart, who represented Worthing in last year's summer series. According to bookmaker website OddsMonkey, the couple have become early favourites to win. A spokesman said: "Rochelle Humes’s sister Sophie looks to have settled in well with Connor, and it is no surprise to see them made favourites at this very early stage.” But with twins Eve and Jess Gale set to pick a man from one of the existing couples, it is perhaps too early to tell if they will go the distance.

Connor Durman with fellow islander Sophie Piper. Picture: ITV

Sophie enters the villa. Picture: ITV

The girls get acquainted. Picture: ITV

Connor Durman and Sophie Piper coupled up. Picture: ITV

