After being a Bond fan for almost 50 years, June Hart was in the viewing area at the Royal Albert Hall for London premier of No Time to Die.

June, 63, of Wakehurst Place, had submitted an application for her and son Andy, 37, and said they could not believe their luck when they got a place.

June said: “We travelled to London, both very excited, on September 28, not knowing quite what to expect or what our view would be.

June, wearing the 007 top, and Andy, in the grey jacket, having a chat with Daniel Craig at the world premiere of No Time To Die. Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures 775717441

“But when we were taken to our viewing area, we could not believe that we were right near where all the film cast and other celebrities would be walking past.

“After a little wait, Daniel Craig came from around the corner and we could not believe that he came over and spoke to us and stood for photos. It was amazing.

“Then we saw other celebrities going by including the film cast, we also saw Harry Kane and Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman.

“But the icing on the cake for me was seeing the Royals go by, especially HRH the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Photo of William and Kate amongst other members of the Royal Family

“I have always wanted to see William and Kate. They both smiled and waved at us – it was wonderful.

“We realise how lucky we were, especially as we heard the viewing crowd would be smaller because of Covid, but his was truly a day to remember for the rest of our lives and a magical day for two Bond fans.”

June and Andy spotted Lashana Lynch, the first ever black woman to play 007

June and Andy were also lucky enough to spot Harry Kane walking on the red carpet