Littlehampton James Bond fans meet star Daniel Craig at premiere
A James Bond fan from Littlehampton has recalled the ‘magical’ day when she met star Daniel Craig.
After being a Bond fan for almost 50 years, June Hart was in the viewing area at the Royal Albert Hall for London premier of No Time to Die.
June, 63, of Wakehurst Place, had submitted an application for her and son Andy, 37, and said they could not believe their luck when they got a place.
June said: “We travelled to London, both very excited, on September 28, not knowing quite what to expect or what our view would be.
“But when we were taken to our viewing area, we could not believe that we were right near where all the film cast and other celebrities would be walking past.
“After a little wait, Daniel Craig came from around the corner and we could not believe that he came over and spoke to us and stood for photos. It was amazing.
“Then we saw other celebrities going by including the film cast, we also saw Harry Kane and Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman.
“But the icing on the cake for me was seeing the Royals go by, especially HRH the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
“I have always wanted to see William and Kate. They both smiled and waved at us – it was wonderful.
“We realise how lucky we were, especially as we heard the viewing crowd would be smaller because of Covid, but his was truly a day to remember for the rest of our lives and a magical day for two Bond fans.”