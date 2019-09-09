Lancing residents get creative for annual scarecrow display

For the second year running, creative residents have devised a whole new cast of characters for the scarecrow festival. Maureen Ross, of the North Lancing Community Association, said last year's event had been 'very popular' and so they had decided to hold it again. She said: "The children love going round and having a look and laughing at them all. There's no prizes or competition, everyone does just what they like. We keep it simple. Some people are more adventurous than others!" Which scarecrows are your favourite?



