Kind Lancing couple fund village’s newest public defibrillator

An ‘incredibly generous’ couple from Lancing have funded the village’s newest publicly-available defibrillator.

Terry and Faye Ritchie were so impressed by the public appeal launched by the chairman of Adur District Council, councillor Joss Loader, that they decided to purchase a potentially life-saving machine for the community.

The new defibrillator has been installed outside Miller and Carter restaurant in Manor Road, North Lancing.

The latest addition means Lancing now has more publicly-accessible defibrillators than any other town or village in Adur.

Terry, who lives nearby, said: “We first met Joss at a fund-raising event in Bramber and were so impressed by her impassioned appeal we immediately decided to fund a device for our local community.

“We hope it will never be needed but we are glad to be able to play our part in siting one locally.”

Ms Loader added: “This is an incredibly generous gesture and I’m delighted that we have secured a second defibrillator north of the A27.

“I am obviously indebted to Faye and Terry and very sincere thanks also go to Sonia and the team at Miller and Carter.”

The Ritchie’s generous donation was match-funded by the Sussex Heart Charity and the defibrillator was installed by P and H Electrical Solutions Ltd at reduced cost.

There are now five public defibrillators installed across Lancing as a result of the appeal. The others are sited outside Fircroft News in Manor Road, Visions Hair Salon in Crabtree Lane, Lancing Parish Hall and the Lions Hall in Roberts Road.

Funding will also be announced for a sixth in South Lancing shortly. There are two further defibrillators, which were installed prior to the appeal, on the seafront.

Joss launched her initiative in memory of her late father, Brian Hollebone, who died from a sudden and catastrophic heart attack, aged just 49.

Anyone who has any fundraising ideas, email joss.loader@adur.gov.uk

