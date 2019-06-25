IKEA delivers update on plans for New Monks Farm development

Scandinavian furniture giant IKEA has given an update on its plans for the next stage of the New Monks Farm development in Lancing.

The company had remained silent after the Government declined to ‘call in’ plans for a new store and 600 new homes on the site – passing the decision back to Adur District Council.

Supporters and critics of the scheme worried the flat-pack king may be losing enthusiasm, but a statement from the company has moved to quell any fears.

Tim Farlam, real estate manager for IKEA UK and Ireland, said: “Following the Government’s decision not to ‘call in’ the scheme, we will wait for the new roads and site to be prepared at which point we will be able to progress our part of the development.

“Throughout this process we have engaged with the local community and stakeholders to ensure we are able to meet our ambition to be a good neighbour by meeting the needs of both IKEA and the surrounding community.”

Planning permission was granted in October subject to infrastructure developments being completed, including a new roundabout on the A27 to replace the Sussex Pad junction.

As well as the 600 homes and IKEA superstore, the development would also see a new country park, relocation of the Withy Patch gypsy and travellers’ site, land for a school and a pumping station.

The decision had been passed on to the Secretary of State for Communities, who returned the decision to the council in line with Government policy of giving more responsibility to local authorities in assessing planning applications.

