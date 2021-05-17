Global award nomination for celebrant from Upper Beeding

Lisa Lurring from Upper Beeding is up for an award in The Celebrant Industry Awards 2021 SUS-211205-111903001

Lisa Lurring, who has only been a civil celebrant since March 1 of this year, has been shortlisted in the Rising Star category in the Celebrant Industry Awards 2021 (TCIA).

As an industry first, these global awards are set to recognise those delivering excellence as nominated by fellow celebrant colleagues, industry suppliers, couples and families.

Lisa said: “It is a great achievement to have been nominated by one of my families.

“I have been a funeral arranger/funeral conductor for many years, but after officiating my best friends wedding in August 2020 at her insistence – as I didn’t think I could do it – it was suggested that I had missed my calling, so I decided to go for it and train as a civil celebrant I qualified in February this year with a higher merit diploma.

“I am so pleased that I decided to change my career and love making ceremonies for families, whether it be to say goodbye to a loved one, welcome a new member of the family or making dream weddings come true.

“I offer ceremonies in weddings, funerals, naming ceremonies and renewal of vows. I cover east and West Sussex but am willing to travel further if requested.”

The TCIA is hosted by The Celebrant Directory which is an online hub full of inspiration for those in search of celebrant-led ceremonies and celebrants.

Nominations closed on Sunday, May 9, and voting to the public opened today (May 17) and will run until Friday, May 21, before being reviewed and judged by an independent panel made up of industry experts.

The winners will be announced and notified on Monday. May 31.

Founder of TCIA and The Celebrant Directory, Jennifer Claire Constant said: “I am so excited to finally launch these awards to shout loudly about our fantastic Celebrant community and really recognise the talent we have.

“The past year has shown how integral Celebrants are within the funeral and weddings industry, working and supporting families through life-changing events.

“I’m really proud of how our members have come together and have made a difference in times of such hardship in 2020-21.”

For more information, visit www.thecelebrantdirectory.com/awards