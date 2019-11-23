Created with Sketch.
The Claremont. Eastbourne hotel fire. Picture: Jon Rigby SUS-191123-122033001

Dramatic pictures show aftermath of huge Sussex hotel fire

A Sussex hotel has been totally destroyed after a major fire broke out on Friday morning (November 22).

These dramatic pictures from the scene show what the Claremont Hotel, on Eastbourne seafront, looked like on Saturday morning – 24 hours on from the devastating blaze.

The Claremont. Eastbourne hotel fire. Picture: Jon Rigby SUS-191123-122109001

1. Claremont Hotel Fire Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

The Claremont. Eastbourne hotel fire. Picture: Jon Rigby SUS-191123-122109001
JON RIGBY 07850 900673
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
The Claremont. Eastbourne hotel fire. Picture: Jon Rigby SUS-191123-122121001

2. Claremont Hotel Fire Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

The Claremont. Eastbourne hotel fire. Picture: Jon Rigby SUS-191123-122121001
JON RIGBY 07850 900673
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
The Claremont. Eastbourne hotel fire. Picture: Jon Rigby SUS-191123-122057001

3. Claremont Hotel Fire Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

The Claremont. Eastbourne hotel fire. Picture: Jon Rigby SUS-191123-122057001
JON RIGBY 07850 900673
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
The Claremont. Eastbourne hotel fire. Picture: Jon Rigby SUS-191123-122220001

4. Claremont Hotel Fire Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

The Claremont. Eastbourne hotel fire. Picture: Jon Rigby SUS-191123-122220001
JON RIGBY 07850 900673
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6