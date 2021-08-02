Dogs Trust Shoreham says this spirited two-year-old is active both physically and mentally. He is a fun and clever dog but can become overwhelmed by the world around him.

Dom feels at his best when given the opportunity to express his energy. He especially enjoys enriching activities such as gnawing on a long-lasting chew, engaging in his training, exploring on his walks and, most importantly, playing with his toys.

Staff say toys are of huge value to Dom. Not only does he love to play, he also uses them as an outlet for coping with frustration or worry. He would love a big toy basket to choose from in his new home.

Dom will need to be the only pet in an adult-only household, where he can enjoy the freedom of a good, off-lead runabout in a garden of his own.

He is keen to be outdoors but will need quieter walks where he can avoid bumping into other dogs unexpectedly, and instead gradually build up his social skills within controlled meetings.

His carers have high hopes he will be able to have familiar walking buddies in the future.

Dedicated adopters who could offer Dom lots of their time, as well as some consistency would be ideal. He is making huge progress with the help of his trainers, and they would love his new family to support him while he continues developing his skills.