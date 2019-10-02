Dogs Trust dog of the week Cooper is a bouncy pup

Cooper is a two-year-old crossbreed with an energetic nature, looking for a new home.

Cooper will make a wonderful companion to an active owner who can dedicate lots of time to help him get settled.

He still has lots to learn but has been making amazing progress with the help of his trainers at Dogs Trust Shoreham.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “As well as doing his routine reward-based training, Cooper enjoys a game of fetch and spending time with his favourite people.

“It will take him a while to build up a bond, meaning any potential owners must be willing to visit the centre on multiple occasions to get to know him.

“Not only is Cooper doing well with his reward-based training, he has learned to wear his muzzle when out and about, Cooper will need his owners to be dedicated to helping him continue to do well.”

Cooper must be the only pet in an adult-only household without any visiting children. It is essential that this bouncy pup has a garden of his own and access to a quiet, secure field where he can enjoy peaceful walks away from distraction.

Contact Dogs Trust Shoreham on 01273 915100 or visit the rehoming centre, in Brighton Road, Shoreham.