Charities in Adur and Worthing win Love Britain + Ireland awards

Two charities in Worthing have been named among winners of the Love Britain + Ireland awards for Christian projects and organisations.

Time to Talk Befriending, a Brighton-based charity that expanded to Worthing this year, and Dementia Tech’s The Encounter Project at the Lovejoy Centre were presented with regional awards.

Rosie Downham, a supporter of Time to Talk Befriending, accepts the Love Britain + Ireland Award from Premier chief executive Peter Kerridge

They were selected from more than 500 nominations, gaining recognition for their outstanding work, tireless effort and commitment.

A regional awards ceremony for the south and south west was held in Exeter and winners of the seven categories will be entered into the national finals, to be held in London in October.

Peter Kerridge, chief executive of Premier, said: “These organisations and community groups have all showed incredible passion and in many cases life transforming work to impact the lives of those in need.

“For us, these awards are paramount, they allow us to champion the amazing work people do in the community that practically demonstrates Christian love, which can serve as a real inspiration to us all.”

Time to Talk Befriending and Dementia Tech were both winners in the category for work with older people.

Time to Talk Befriending was praised for its personalised model of intergenerational befriending, community outreach and seasonal campaigning, signposting and group befriending in Brighton and Hove, Worthing and the neighbouring fringes.

Emily Kenward, founder, said: “When God first planted the vision for Time to Talk Befriending in my heart back in 2012, I knew that he had big plans for the charity to honour, reach and connect with older people who were experiencing loneliness.

“But the incredible way in which the charity has grown, the way that our intergenerational connections have been established and the favour we have received in response to our work is incredible.

“There have been challenges along the way but by winning this award, it most definitely feels like God’s way of blessing us, as we continue to evolve and expand in to other areas.

“It is a wonderful encouragement to the team who work hard to provide what is widely considered to be a friendly and professional service. It is also a brilliant platform for us to celebrate all that God has done in and through us as we have stepped out, putting our faith into action.”

Dementia Tech impressed judges with its intergenerational project using reminiscence and art sessions to bring together children and older people at various care homes and schools across Worthing and Adur.

The pilot last year received funding from Adur and Worthing councils to help promote citizenship, build an active dementia friendly community and reduce loneliness.