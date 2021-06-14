Astonished vet discovers 68 pebbles in Sussex puppy’s stomach

The five-month-old Staffie pup had earlier been on a beach walk before becoming unwell when she got back to her home.

The drama started after the little pup - named Frankie - had been with her owners Sam and Charles Turner and children Isla, nine and Logan, eight - on the beach near the Medmerry nature reserve at Bracklesham Bay. Also with them was the family’s other dog, one and a half year old Pug Sandy.

“On the way back, Frankie was a bit reluctant to walk,” said Sam, “but we didnn’t think much of it.

Little pup Frankie had 68 pebblesin his stomach

But later that evening, Frankie was sick and the couple were amazed to see ‘stones’ in the vomit.

“I picked the puppy up and as I did so, she literally rattled. You could hear the stones banging together,” said Sam.

They rang their local vets but were transferred to the Arun Veterinary Group’s South Downs emergency vets in Storrington who advised them to bring in the pup for emergency treatment.

Vet Olivia Lane operated on the poorly pup and was amazed at what she discovered.

Pebbles in Frankie's stomach

Arun Veterinary group administrator Louise Whittington said: “It was very quickly discovered that Frankie had swallowed no less than an incredible 68 pebbles and she literally felt like a bag of stones.”

Vet Olivia skilfully performed surgery to remove the stones and Frankie was able to go home the following day. “The vet said she had never seen anything like it,” said Sam.

But yet more drama was to follow when the family’s other dog Sandy was also sick and it was discovered that she had also eaten pebbles.

She, too, was treated and a pebble removed from her stomach.

“The vets were amazing,” said Sam.

Louise added: “It is obviously hard to determine what makes a dog decide to eat stones of this quantity.

“Some dogs and puppies will just eat them, however it is quite possible that on this occasion something had been left on the stones making them a rather tasty treat.”

The dogs are now fully recovered and Sam and her family are still allowing them to enjoy walks on the beach. “But we’re more cautious now,” said Sam.