Ardingly Big Bang Fair South East in pictures
Thousands of students descended on the South of England Showground near Ardingly for the UK’s largest regional celebration of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).
In our picture gallery from the event see the highlights of the Big Bang Fair South East.
Big Bang STEM festival at the South of England Showground, Ardingly. Conifers School with Crawley Borough Council. Pic Steve Robards SR1917162 SUS-190626-194036001
Big Bang STEM festival at the South of England Showground, Ardingly. Kings College Guildford. Pic Steve Robards SR1917183 SUS-190626-194058001
Big Bang STEM festival at the South of England Showground, Ardingly. Holbrook Primary, Horsham with the border forces . Pic Steve Robards SR1917155 SUS-190626-194025001
Big Bang STEM festival at the South of England Showground, Ardingly. Harbour Primary School, Newhaven making molecules. Pic Steve Robards SR1917151 SUS-190626-194014001
