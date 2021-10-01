Adur’s ‘pay what you can afford’ community café finds a permanent home

For more than a year, and without a permanent home, the cafe has been providing hot nourishing food to families and individuals, and has even dished up meals on Sundays to local people each week, equating to about 1,000 meals in a year.

The café is run by volunteers who cook the meals, serve and deliver food.

Volunteer and one of the cafe’s founders, Catherine Arnold, said: “There are many people who benefit from being able to get a hot meal for themselves or their family without having to worry about prices.

Adur Community Cafe volunteers Wendy Smith, Sarah Brierley, Catherine Arnold, and Wendy Marshall

“With so many financial pressures these days, it’s really important for many not to have to worry about paying for at least one meal a week.

“And on top of that volunteers really enjoy supporting the cafe and the community.”

Volunteer Carol O’Neal said: “We are still offering a pay what you can afford principle for our meals – but can now offer companionship, too.

“We’re delighted to offer a sit-down meal again. A lot of people have felt isolated over the past year. We want to help people of all ages to feel part of the community again, and just relax and make friends with others over good food.

“In the future we hope to grow into a hub for the community with music and other entertainment as well as food.”

The café offers two sittings, 6.30pm to 7.30pm and 8pm to 9pm every Friday, starting tonight.

Food for the café is donated by local supermarkets and community gardens, and the meals include meat, vegetarian and vegan options, with main courses and puddings.