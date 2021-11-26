11 West Sussex greenfield sites which could be lost to thousands of new homes

These are just some of the greenfield sites across the county which could be concreted over if developers get their wishes.

There are many more – and plenty of fields which have already been lost – but this selection alone is a snapshot of what is potentially under threat.

These sites, if developed, could accommodate just over 29,000 new houses.

JPIMedia Sussex title the West Sussex Gazette is campaigning to save our green fields from development, on the back of comments made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Conservative Party Conference.

1. West of Ifield, Crawley Up to 10,000 homes could be built here. The site includes Ifield Golf Club and a huge amount of green space, 75 per cent of which campaigners argue is a biodiversity opportunity area.

2. Goring Gap, Worthing Plans for 475 homes were rejected in March - but an appeal looms in the new year. The fields separate Goring and Ferring.

3. Buck Barn, Horsham 3,500 homes could be built here. Streams, woodland and ancient hedgerows can be found here, and the Knepp rewilding project fears development could harm its work.

4. Adversane Up to 2,850 homes are promoted here. Opponents cite ancient woodland, ponds and pastures among the ecology at risk