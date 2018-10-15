'Party atmosphere' at free International Neighbours festival in Shoreham

A free festival celebrated diversity in Shoreham with plenty of music and dancing on Saturday.

The International Neighbours event, organised by a group of volunteers, took place for the tenth year running at the Shoreham Centre in Pond Road.

Shoreham International Neighbours 2018

Penny Joseph, chairman of the International Neighbours volunteers, said: “We had a wonderful day.

“We had some amazing music, it was lovely to see everyone dancing. It was a party atmosphere.

“It was nice people dancing to each other’s music.

“It shows that we are all different, but we can enjoy and celebrate each other’s differences.”

Shoreham International Neighbours 2018

The event was launched at 11am by Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham.

‘Fabulous’ performances ensued from groups such as the Syrian Allstars, Scandomando – a ukulele group from Brighton and Flamenco for kids – a dancing group from Brighton.

There was also music from Bangladesh and Greece.

Mrs Joseph said there were lots of visitors throughout the day, which continued until 4pm.

Shoreham International Neighbours 2018

“We had a lot of people, it was a really good turnout,” she said.

As well as music and performances, food from around the world was served.

Mrs Joseph added: “There were some really nice stalls selling interesting things from different cultures.”

An art competition, held in conjunction with local schools to celebrate the theme of diversity, was judged by local artist Alison Lapper MBE.

The winning piece, which will be put on display in Shoreham, was won by a student from the Sir Robert Woodard Academy in Lancing.

The festival has become a staple of the Shoreham calendar over the years.

Mrs Joseph said: “We will definitely be back next October and we will have some little events during the year.”

