‘Overwhelming’ response as thousands of advent calendars collected for children in care

Kind people throughout West Sussex have joined forces in the spirit of Christmas, donating more than 3,000 calendars to children in the care system.

West Sussex County Council ran the campaign and have been blown away by the support the community has given, smashing its 800 calendar target.

West Sussex County Council driver awareness team with some of the advent calendars

The idea of the community donating advent calendars came from staff at West Sussex County Council’s October conference.

A spokesman from the county council, said: “We have had an overwhelming response to the campaign.

“Our staff were determined to ensure no children or young people would go without an advent calendar this Christmas.”

Now the council is in position that it has almost four times the amount it required and has stressed that no other donations are required.

The council now plans to distribute the extra calendars to other vulnerable children and families out of the county.

A spokesman from the council Tweeted: “Special thanks to all the staff who went above and beyond and showed what can happen when our staff lead on campaigns.”