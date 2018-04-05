ST BARNABAS: How can your company support hospice?

Firstly I would like to start this week’s column by wishing you all a belated happy Easter!

We marked the occasion by holding our Good Friday service in the chapel here at the hospice, followed by our Easter Sunday service, while those visiting the Day Hospice last week made Easter-themed cakes.

Going back a couple of weeks, the fantastic Easter fair at the Charmandean Centre on Saturday, March 17, organised by The Fairy Tale Fair and our Northbrook Friends Group, raised more than £2,000 for the hospice.

The event was attended by the mayor of Worthing, Alex Harman, town crier Bob Smytherman, various Disney characters, Sussex Ghostbusters and many more.

We are very grateful for their support.

Looking ahead and into spring, we have just entered the new financial year which is a time when a lot of companies and local businesses are looking for new charity partners.

Corporate partnerships are really important to St Barnabas House and they are a great opportunity for us to work together to raise funds for your local hospice while raising the profile of your business at the same time.

There are many different ways businesses can support us. A group of staff from the Legal & General Mature Savings team took part in a successful sponsored cycle to the hospice recently.

Legal & General Mature Savings first started supporting us as its charity of the year in 2017, but has extended its support until June 2019.

The original fundraising target was £16,793, which is enough to pay for a whole day of all the care services provided by St Barnabas House, but the team has now surpassed that by raising more than £18,000.

Find out more about how your business could support St Barnabas House this year at www.stbh.org.uk/corporate-support

---

