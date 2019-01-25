Mental health first aiders show stigma has greatly diminished

Not that you would believe it from the media but there was life beyond Brexit and no confidence motions at Westminster last week.

Amongst the rather overlooked debates I initiated a very worthwhile airing on the state of children’s social care with some very strong contributions from both sides of the House of Commons.

AGAINST. Conservative Tim Loughton, East Worthing and Shoreham MP, said he could not vote for the withdrawal agreement in its current form

While the focus has been on the state of adult social care and the pressures from an aging population on the NHS, financial constraints on local authorities have left councils facing a £2billion shortfall for children’s social care. Despite record levels of funding, more than 75,000 children are in care in England, which is the highest since the early 1980s, and many have more complex and demanding problems.

Also on Thursday afternoon I took part in a debate on mental health first aiders in the workplace, another issue which found widespread cross-party support. The profile of mental illness has certainly risen greatly in recent years and while there is still further to go the stigma attached to it has also greatly diminished.

|Also in the news - a clamped motorist in Worthing appears to have taken drastic action to escape a driving fine; a gang wearing balaclavas stabbed two people in a house in Littlehampton, and are still at large; and police raided a Worthing home as the force continues its efforts to fight drug crime|

Far-sighted firms are now doing much more to look after the mental wellbeing of their employees as happier workers not surprisingly tend to be more reliable and productive ones too. Just as the government is now looking to train more staff in schools to recognise mental health problems in students and direct them to appropriate support, it does seem sensible that we encourage more businesses to have people trained to look out for employees going through the same problem and support them.

Away from the Commons I attended the first day of the Shoreham Airshow crash trial at the Old Bailey, although most of it was spent outside the court room while lawyers argued over the admissibility of evidence and the swearing in of jurors for what is likely to be at least a six week trial. I was however able to speak to many of the families of the victims to check that they were being well supported and happy with the way things were going after such a long wait for the case to come to court.

Last year I did of course take up with the Prime Minister and justice ministers the inequity of legal aid not being available for legal representations for the families at the forthcoming inquest, and I am confident that problem is about to be resolved. In the meantime it was very reassuring to see the excellent police family liaison officers at the court in force and to hear from the families what a great support they are continuing to be. It was very fitting therefore that the head of the family liaison officers from Sussex Police was recognised in the new year’s honours list for the fantastic and difficult job they do.

• If you would like to get in touch with me, please write to me at the House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA, or email me at loughtont@parliament.uk

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald simply click here.