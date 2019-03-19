Watch this fearless, friendly seal getting up close and personal in Littlehampton Harbour

One of Littlehampton's newest residents has been getting to know some local watersportsmen.

Gavin the Littlehampton Harbour seal was first spotted frolicking in the Arun in January and an online poll soon named it after RNLI helmsman Gavin Simmons.

Gavin the seal. Credit: Chris Headon

A dedicated Facebook group was set up so locals could share their pictures of Gavin and now a pair of jet skiers have captured arguably the most close up images.

Chris Headon, a member of Littlehampton Jet Ski Club, said he was on a pleasure ski with a friend when he ran into Gavin about 300m away from the harbour entrance.

The seal stayed with them for around half an hour, he said, playing around the jet skis.

"It was great to see wildlife and sensible jet ski owners mixing well," he said.

Gavin the seal. Credit: Chris Headon

