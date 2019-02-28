This Worthing TripAdvisor reviewer got more than they bargained for - but who is the mysterious kittyminx?

An anonymous Worthing reviewer has caused a national stir with their views on a Cornwall pub - and the owner's cutting response.

The internet has been abuzz with attempts to identify TripAdvisor poster kittyminx, who left a scathing review of Cornwall pub the Plume of Feathers in May last year.

Plume of Feathers in Portscatho, Truro. Pic: Google Streetview

The review, dated May 19, 2018, said: "Just popped if for some food, was told they were too busy. Said we’d just have some drinks, they basically suggested that go someone else. Rude, arrogant."

Kittyminx left a one star rating - significantly lower than the four star average the pub received from 577 other reviews, making it the third highest rated pub in Portscatho.

Several weeks later, kittyminx got more than they bargained for as the Plume of Feathers' owner, Roger Cazaly, under the screen name rog406, fired back.

On June 6, 2018, Mr Cazaly replied: "Now now Kitty, it's not nice to call people names. But seeing as you've decided to go on the world wide web and call me names like a little child who didn't get what she wanted when she demanded it, lets talk about your visit."

He went on to say kittyminx's visit occurred on a Saturday evening on a bank holiday weekend in half term - what Mr Cazaly described as 'the most premium time food-wise in any restaurant or pub'.

The pub, he said, was in 'full flow', with every table taken and the kitchen 'maxed out'.

"However, Kittyminx, (such a cute name) she comes to the bar with her children and says 'chips, I want chips for my children'," Mr Cazaly continued.

"I responded with an apology and said that's fine but there will probably be about a 40 or 45 minute wait and probably apologised again, You seemed stunned by this, so I went on to explain that we were absolutely maxed out and there will be a wait if you want to go ahead and order."

He said there was then an 'awful four or five seconds' where kittyminx 'blinked and stared', before he suggested an alternative restaurant down the road was open and provided takeaway food, which might have been a better option.

"I actually thought I was being helpful, giving you options, but obviously you didn't see it this way. Someone dared to say no to kittyminx," he added.

"Now, kittyminx, when you leave 'reviews' like this, it actually says more about you than the venue. Because, generally, we then go into your profile and read your other reviews and have a little chuckle. You use the words 'rude' and 'arrogant' with gay abandon don't you?"

Mr Cazaly went on to quote from a similar negative review kittyminx had left at a different eatery, although it is worth noting the majority of kittymix's previous reviews are five stars, with the occasional one, two, three and four.

He concluded: "Trust me kittyminx, when it comes to rude and arrogant you might want to look a little closer to home."

The story has since been picked up by national newspapers including The Sun and the Daily Mail, among others.

A glance at kittyminx's historic reviews shows they have enjoyed many visits to Worthing eateries.

In November, they rated a visit to Finch Bar and Eatery in Warwick Street five stars, and said: "Excellent all round. Laughed so much. Great cocktails and halloumi. Lovely people, especially Tom and Megan."

June 2018 saw a visit to Shaan Indian Restaurant in Tarring Road, also rated five stars. "They’ve got a lot better in terms of waiting time. Nothing compares to the Shaan, food is so good and staff are lovely," they said.