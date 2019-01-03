Created with Sketch.
Law changes 2019

These are the new laws coming into force in 2019 and how they will affect you

A raft of new laws are being introduced in 2019 including changes to MOT tests, the introduction of EU 'settled status' for residents and changes to pay.

These are the laws, rules and regulations changing in 2019 and how they could affect you.

Both the National Living Wage (NLW) and National Minimum Wage (NMW) rates will increase in April 2019. For those aged over 25 it, will rise to 8.21. For those 21 to 24, it will go up from 7.38 to 7.70.

1. The Minimum Wage is going UP

European workers living in the UK will be forced to apply for settled status in 2019, allowing them to remain in the UK after the end of the 'Brexittransition period' in 2021

2. Settled status applications for EU nationals

The income tax threshold will increase to 12,500 in April 2019. That means you'll earn more before paying tax on your earnings, saving you 130 a year. The 40% tax threshold has also increased to 50,000.

3. Income tax thresholds increased

Drivers now have to leave at least 1.5 metres (4ft 10) when passing a cyclist during an overtake according to Highway Code changes. Those failing to do so could be handed a 100 fine. and three points.

4. New fines for overtaking cyclists too close

