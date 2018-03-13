New designs on Shoreham beach bins have a strong message

‘Eye catching’ posters have been wrapped around bins in Shoreham Beach ahead of the summer season to encourage people to dispose of their rubbish sensibly.

The wraps aim to discourage residents and visitors from leaving rubbish bags next to bins, where they can be attacked and scattered by animals.

The bin wraps have been funded by the Shoreham Beach Residents’ Association.

The idea was developed following a particularly hot August Bank Holiday weekend in 2017 which left the bins on Shoreham Beach unable to cope with the volume of rubbish.

Councillor Joss Loader, chair of the Shoreham Beach Residents’ Association, said: “There were many occasions last summer when the beach was packed with people which was great to see.

“Unfortunately, the high number of visitors generated a particularly high volume of rubbish and the council-provided bins just couldn’t cope.”

Adur District Council delivered larger bins and extra collections in an attempt to stay on top of demand.

But although some waste was bagged, the rubbish next to the bins proved irresistible to the local wildlife and was left scattered across the local area, a council spokesman said.

Ms Loader said: ”Many residents contacted me and asked if the council could put up signs asking people to take their rubbish home if bins were home – or to find other ways of disposal.

“As a result, the residents’ association has worked with Adur District Council to come up with these eye catching bin wraps.

“The residents’ association has funded the bin wraps and we are delighted that they are now going up in key areas in time for the warmer months.”

The bin wraps will feature at strategic beach entrance points – including The Burrells roundabout, Shingle Road, Winterton Way, Ferry Road, Weald Dyke and King’s Walk.

Councillor Emma Evans, Adur District Council’s executive member for environment, said: “Please don’t be tempted to leave bags by litter bins.

“Seagulls and foxes are voracious predators of plastic bags and the bag can be shredded and the contents scattered in minutes, causing a huge localised litter problem.

“A little housekeeping can help us all enjoy our public spaces.”