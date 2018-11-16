Murder investigation sees three arrested after man stabbed in Sussex street

Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old man who was stabbed in a Sussex street last night.

Emergency services were called to Watson Close in Maidenbower, Crawley, West Sussex, just after 6.30pm on Thursday evening (November 15) to reports that a 24-year-old man had been seriously injured, police said.

Sadly, the man was declared dead at the scene, confirmed police.

His next-of-kin have been informed.

Detective Chief Inspector Till Sanderson, who is leading the investigation into the man's murder, said: "We believe that the victim was known to his attackers and we have arrested three people in connection with the murder.

"Enquiries are continuing to locate two other people who we want to speak to.

"Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this tragic time and I would urge anyone who witnessed the incident, the events leading up to it or who has any information to assist our enquiry to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Horseman."

A 44-year-old woman from Crawley was arrested at 8.15pm on Thursday on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, police said.

A 47-year-old man from Crawley was arrested at 11.15pm, also on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, said police.

At 4.45am on Friday, a 20-year-old man from Crawley was arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a controlled drug of Class B - cannabis, police said.

All three remained in custody at 7am on Friday (November 16), confirmed police.