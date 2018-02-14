MP’s plan to tackle anti-social behaviour at Lancing green

East Worthing and Shoreham’s MP has published an action plan to tackle anti-social behaviour and vandalism at Lancing’s Beach Green.

Tim Loughton conducted a survey to find out more about the problems at and around the skate park and has come up with some proposed solutions.

He said: “There is clearly a lot of goodwill to make sure this facility succeeds and Lancing Beach Green continues to be Lancing’s jewel in the crown.

“I am determined that we find practical solutions to the clear problems that have emerged.”

He said he decided to take action after being approached by constituents raising concerns which included the bullying and intimidation of younger skaters, damage to beach huts and windows at the Perch café, late-night bonfires and the theft of bikes.

His survey found that residents were worried for their children’s safety and about the negative reputation of the community that was developing as a result of the vandalism, he said.

He also said less than ten per cent of people were aware of any initiatives being taken to address the problems and said there was ‘a need for greater publicity and engagement with local people’.

The action plan includes a list of solutions which include lighting at the skate park and a notice board with an agreed code of conduct and contact numbers to report issues to.

He said police should be encouraged to make regular patrols during busy times and said there was ‘widespread support’ for enhanced CCTV in the area.

Organising a competition day in the early Spring would help bring the community together and cement owernship, he added.

Mr Loughton has written to councillors at Lancing Parish Council asking them to work with him and other key stakeholders.

He said: “I hope that as the custodians of Lancing Beach Green the parish council will now take up the baton and put some or all of these ideas into action.”

But Gloria Eveleigh, chairman of Lancing Parish Council, said she had repeatedly tried to organise meetings with Mr Loughton and said the parish council was willing to work with him if he wished.

The parish council was working closely with police, she said, adding: “We are evidencing real success in the partnership approach to stop anti-social behaviour.

“After all, there has been no anti-social behaviour in Monks Rec for several months now, and none on Beach Green for over two months.”

She added that previous anti-social behaviour at the green was not connected with skate park users.