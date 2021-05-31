Motorcyclist injured following Shoreham A27 collision

Eddie Mitchell

Part of the A27 was closed after a collision between two cars and a motorcycle at about 5.30pm.

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police have said.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Police responded to a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and two cars on the A27 near Shoreham at 5.30pm on Sunday (30 May).

An air ambulance at the scene. Picture by Eddie Mitchell