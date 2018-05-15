More than 5,000 Steyning Festival tickets sold

More than 5,000 tickets have been sold in a month for this year’s Steyning Festival.

A total of 28 events at the eighth Steyning Festival – which will get underway on Saturday, May 26, and close on Saturday, June 9 – have also been sold out.

A spokesman for the festival said just over 9,000 tickets went up for sale when bookings opened on April 17, 2018.

In total, 5,415 tickets have been sold so far – more than 60 per cent of the tickets available.

Nigel Hartley, who is part of the festival’s publicity team said: “This just shows how popular the festival is.

“We have just over 9,000 tickets in all for more than 140 events and the sales so far are very encouraging.”

Amongst the headline acts this year are Barry Cryer and Colin Sell, Peep Show’s Robert Webb, and Baroness Floella Benjamin.

Also proving popular amongst the ticket sales are Soul II Soul with Jazzie B and A Breakin’ Convention, which is a day of masterclasses in various contemporary dance styles.

Nigel added: “Inevitably, some events sell out very quickly, especially in our smaller venues but it’s worth emphasizing that there are many exciting events of interest to all ages and, although tickets are selling very well, there are still plenty available.”

As well as the events which require tickets there are plenty of free events throughout the two weeks.

The festival will have a Revolution theme which will feature a mix of music, drama, dance, art, poetry, literature, talks, walks, community events and craft activities to keep everyone entertained.

Organisers of the festival – which is held in the village every two years – said: “The Steyning Festival has something to whet every appetite.”

Amongst the events this year is a talk by one of the UK’s leading green revolutionaries Jeremy Leggett.

The talk, centring on political battles fought on the front lines of climate and clean energy policy, will be held in the festival’s Big Top tent on Tuesday, May 8, at 8pm.

To book your ticket, visit www.steyningfestival.co.uk.