Lyndhurst Road closure: Pictures show huge 5-hour rescue effort to save stricken crane in Worthing
An imbalanced crane in Worthing’s Lyndhurst Road has caused a scene this afternoon as a heavy rescue operation, involving three additional cranes, was underway.
These pictures show crews’ valiant efforts to stabilise the machinery.
1. Lyndhurst Road
The crane, from storage company Storage on Site, came into difficulty unloading a lorry
Eddie Mitchell
Freelance
2. Lyndhurst Road
A spokesman for the company said one of its support legs had fallen through some paving, leaving it unbalanced
Eddie Mitchell
Freelance
3. Lyndhurst Road
A second crane, also from SoS, was brought in to stabilise its stricken partner to save it from falling over
Eddie Mitchell
Freelance
4. Lyndhurst Road
Emergency services responded to the scene and backup was called in to the junction with Windsor Road
Eddie Mitchell
Freelance
