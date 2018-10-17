Littlehampton Yacht Club theft ‘soul-destroying’ says owner

The owner of Littlehampton Yacht Club, which was broken into earlier this month, described the incident as ‘soul-destroying’.

On October 9, Sussex Police said officers received reports of the club in Rope Walk being broken into overnight on October 1 and 2.

A spokesman said a laptop and keys to boats moored at the marina were reported as stolen from within the club. At that stage, it was unknown if anything was taken from the moored boats, police said.

On October 12, police said a 45-year-old man from Eastbourne, arrested on suspicion of burglary, had been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Robert Boyce, club owner, described the thefts as ‘soul-destroying for those of us who love our town and harbour’.

He said: “These thefts hurt not just the people whose property has been stolen but also the town and all of us who rely on visitors and locals to use the facilities we offer.

“We have had boat owners in tears of rage and frustration because of the lack of perceived progress to solve these crimes; it is so upsetting for all concerned.”

“We have been contacted by countless people; by phone, by email and in person, we have been completely overwhelmed by the sheer number of people who, in one way or another, have been affected by what’s taken place.”

Police said anyone with evidence regarding the break-ins should call 101, quoting reference 947 of 02/10.