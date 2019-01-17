Littlehampton Town Show could be cancelled if volunteers do not come forward

Volunteers are needed for one of the town's biggest events or it could be cancelled, organisers have warned.

At the annual general meeting of the Littlehampton Town Show Committee last night, town show manager Alan Humphrey stepped down from the post after being involved in running the event since 1992.

The Littlehampton Town Show's committee at the event's annual general meeting, held at The Six Bells, Lyminster

By the end of the meeting, no-one had come forward to take on the job - putting the future of the popular event into doubt.

During the meeting, committee chairman William Humphrey said: "If the role isn't filled, there won't be a show this year. It is as simple as that."

This year's event is due to take place at Rosemead Park in East Street, Littlehampton, on Saturday, September 14.

Alan, who shows his dahlias at local competitions, has decided to enter into the National Dahlia Society's Annual Show at the Royal Horticultural Society's garden at Wisley, Surrey, for the first time. But as it takes place in the days proceeding the town show, he could not commit to organising the event this year, he said.

Alan Humphrey, Littlehampton Town Show manager

"None of us are getting any younger - for it to continue, we need the younger people to come forward otherwise the show will fold like so many in the area," he said.

Roles which the town show manager would have to be responsible for included writing up exhibit cards, organising the judges, preparing the table layout and writing thank you letters.

Alan, from Beloc Road, Littlehampton, said: "We have two people who have come forward to help out, but we need a key person to oversee things. I will be there on the day of the event, and I will always be at the end of a phone."

The show made a loss of £35.39 last year, with income of £2,526.66 versus expenditure of £2,562.05. However, this was an improvement on the previous year, when the show ran at a loss of around £360, the meeting heard.

During the meeting, Les Drew from the Littlehampton Traders' Partnership volunteered to organise sponsorship for the town show.

Afterwards, he called for businesses to donate £25 to the event, adding: "Every little helps, as the saying goes."

A member of the public at the meeting suggested selling the produce on display at an auction at the end of the show, an idea which was well-received by the committee.

Another resident complained about disabled access onto the site, which organisers said they would discuss with Littlehampton Town Council, which supports the event.

Annabelle Heath, who won the top prize for her Victoria sponge at last year's town show, was among those who went to the meeting.

The Yapton resident, who was a body double for Dame Diana Rigg in The Avengers TV show, said: "They need more help. It would be such a shame if they did not get it, because it is such a lovely thing. I adore the show, especially when it is a nice day, and everyone's in a good mood.

"I think there is somebody out there who must be interested in running the show, and we need to find them."

Committee member Carol Humphrey, Alan's wife, said it was the community spirit that made them want to get involved in the first place. She said: "It is an ideal opportunity for people to display their talent, and there is an awful lot of talent in Littlehampton."

To volunteer for the town show, contact Alan on alanwhumphrey@aol.com.