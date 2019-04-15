Littlehampton screen repair shop set to reopen after £25,000 refurbishment

The directors of a repair shop in Littlehampton town centre said they were ‘very excited’ for people to see their new store following a £25,000 refurbishment.

Smartphone Screen Repair in Surrey Street, Littlehampton, will open its doors to the public tomorrow with a new look.

From left: Louise Figg, Neil Day, Caron Searle and Chris Day

Walls were knocked down, a new lighting system was fitted and ‘state-of-the-art machinery’ was installed, according to company directors Neil and Chris Day.

The pair also run LA Exchange, which was formerly based at the repair shop site but is now at their premises in New Road, Littlehampton, as the online side of the business takes off.

The father-and-son combo said they were 'very excited' about the refurbishment, and that their goal was to dispel the myths surrounding repair shops.

Chris, 23, said: “People don’t go to repair shops because they are scared they will get a shoddy repair job.

Smartphone Screen Repair is open and ready for business

“If it is done properly, you don’t have to spend hundreds of pounds to fix your phone or tablet – you can go to a reputable company that will fix it for a fraction of the price.”

Among the special features of the repair shop is a recycling plant and training pods which allow people to learn how to use tablets and phones under supervision – something older customers have found useful, Chris and Neil said.

Call 01903 899 642 for more information about the business.