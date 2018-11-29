Littlehampton maisonette to rent in good location for shops and schools

This two bedroom, ground floor maisonette is situated in a fantastic location in Littlehampton.

The property, in Wick Farm Road, offers great size roads and is convenient for shops and schools.

Property

Features include a lounge, kitchen, two bedrooms, modern bathroom and a rear garden.

The property also benefits from gas central heating and double glazed windows.

Some restrictions apply: no smokers, no pets, full-time working.

Fees: £1,200 deposit, £110pp referencing and £190 admin.

Available from the beginning of January. Joint income £26,000 or guarantor.

Rent: £800pcm.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 35 Sea Road, East Preston, BN16 1JN. Telephone 01903 770055 or email: eastpreston@cooper-adams.com