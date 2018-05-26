Literary charity is boosted by council grant of £10,000

A literary charity has been awarded £10,000 by Adur District council to boost its activities, to bring in more young people and different communities to celebrate books and literature.

Wordfest, based in Shoreham, has been running since 2011, and attracts residents and visitors to a series of events showcasing literature, poetry and the written word in all forms.

Neil Parkin, leader of Adur District Council, said: “We recognise that Shoreham has a thriving cultural scene and we recognise the fantastic efforts put in over the years by trustees and volunteers to build Wordfest into the success it is.

“Now our contribution will allow the festival to reach out beyond both Shoreham and traditional audiences to inspire whole new groups in the delight in the written word.”

There will be performances of Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors, on Shoreham’s Coronation Green on June 15 and 16.

An additional £5,000 was donated to go towards a week-long children’s festival for Adur in August, organised in partnership with various arts groups.

This year’s Wordfest events will end in a week-long celebration in October at which journalists Kate Adie and Jenny Murray as well as renowned poet Ian Macmillan will join speakers and performers on show and performances of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet will be staged.

On behalf of Wordfest trustees, Rosalind Turner said: “We are thrilled to receive this support from Adur District Council, which will help to boost the range of cultural activities we are able to organise in the coming year.”

Using the grant, Wordfest says it will run pilot projects, such as all-ages creative workshops and will offer longer developmental opportunities to build links between children and people of all ages, and between different communities.

Rosalind added: “With the council’s support, Wordfest will be organising creative workshops with children and older people in schools, and arts activities in Lancing and Fishersgate.”

“There are more then 30 people actively involved with Wordfest, and we also rely on support from many other partners in the area. The council’s commitment will help us all to flourish and reach the parts we haven’t reached before.”

For the full programme of Wordfest events happening this year, visit www.shorehamwordfest.com.