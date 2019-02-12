‘Kind and generous’ retired Worthing nurse died from complications after surgery

A ‘kind and generous’ retired nurse from Worthing died from complications after surgery, an inquest heard today.

Doreen Goodall, known as ‘Dee’, had an operation at Worthing Hospital for a twisted colon but developed sepsis afterwards and died on October 1, last year, the inquest at Crawley Coroner’s Court heard today (February 12).

Worthing Hospital. Picture: Liz Pearce

The 67-year-old, who lived in Ham Road, Worthing, worked as a nurse in Shoreham and Worthing until she retired at the age of 62.

Assistant coroner Joanne Andrews recorded a verdict of complication of a necessary surgical procedure. She told the inquest that Dee ‘will be clearly missed’ and passed on her condolences.

The inquest heard how Dee had complained of pain and a lump in her neck in 2012. She was diagnosed with mouth and neck cancer and underwent an operation, the inquest heard. The operation affected her appearance, which ‘got her down’.

Dee, who was born in Brighton, started experiencing pain again last year and was diagnosed with a twisted bowel, the inquest heard. Tumours were found in her colon and she underwent an operation, which was successful, the inquest heard.

However, after the operation Dee’s health started to deteriorate, and she put on treatment for neutropenic sepsis, the inquest heard.

Sandra Moore, known as Sandy, worked with Dee for 15 years. In the inquest she said she was a ‘lovely nurse’, who had problems in life, but despite this she was ‘kind and generous’.

Speaking after the inquest, she said: “She was one of the kindest nurses – one that used to sit with her patients if any of them were upset, she would sit and talk to them.”

Dee had been with her partner Joan Phillips for 18 years, the inquest heard.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be multiple organ failure (MOF), intra-abdominal sepsis, and laparoscopic right hemicolectomy.

