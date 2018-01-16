Join the 2018 Festival of Chichester!

There is still time to join the festival fun as the Festival of Chichester heads towards the deadline for entries for 2018.

Festival co-ordinator Barry Smith said: “We welcome entries from across the board. Our aim has always been to be as open and inclusive as possible.

“Every year we stage the whole range of events, from small-scale studio talks, gigs or concerts right up to full-size professional orchestras in the Cathedral.

“It’s easy to enter. Just email festivalchichester@gmail.com to request an entry form and full guidance pack. Deadline for submitting entries is January 31. The festival runs June 16 to July 15 and features classical music, rock, pop, folk, jazz and world music, theatre, talks, book launches, poetry, cinema, art exhibitions, walks and tours and much more.

“Entries are already flooding in. If 2017 was a high water mark for the festival, it looks as if the 2018 festival is already set to be bigger and better.

“We are now one of the largest arts festivals in the south. Why not share all the fun of the festival and join us for an exciting celebration of all the arts in 2018?”

Festival of Chichester chairman Phil Hewitt added: “None of us can quite believe that next year will be our sixth Festival of Chichester. We have come a long way since we held a public meeting in the autumn of 2012, chaired by Kate Mosse, to see if there was any interest in creating a new summer festival for the city. The response was an emphatic yes, and since then, the festival has grown in scope and confidence every year.

“Last year’s festival really was a fantastic event. We always like to think it represents everything that is great about Chichester, and we like to think we have got pretty much a clean sweep of all the great organisations, societies, clubs, talents and individuals that make Chichester such a great place to be. But is there anyone we have missed out on? Get in touch and be part of our 2018 festival.

“As Barry says, things are shaping up really nicely for the summer. Make sure you are part of it!”