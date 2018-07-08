Created with Sketch.

Hot weather here to stay for another week in Sussex

How will you be spending the sunny week?
Sussex is set for a week of sun, with temperatures rising to up to 26 degrees.

Sunday is set to continue its warm weather into the evening, with a fresh breeze emerging, according to the Met Office.

While cooler overnight, temperatures are set to remain at or above 15 degrees.

Into Monday, weather will remain hot and sunny, with a breeze again gracing coastal towns.

As the week goes on, Sussex should be often dry and sometimes sunny with variable cloud.

Isolated sharp showers are possible on Wednesday and Thursday.