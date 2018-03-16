Hospitalised Worthing students ‘may have taken prescription drug’

Police said they are considering the possibility that two teenagers who fell ill at their Worthing school may have taken a prescription drug, a spokesman said.

Police received a report that two 15-year-old boys at Bohunt School in Broadwater Road, Worthing, had fallen ill at the school during the morning on Monday (march 12), a spokesman said.

Both were taken to Worthing Hospital, police said.

After treatment, both boys were discharged on the following day, police confirmed.

A spokesman said: “We are investigating this isolated incident and are considering the possibility that the boys may have taken a prescription drug.

“Enquiries continue and no arrests have been made at this time.”

A spokesman from Bohunt School said: “On Monday morning two students required medical attention after falling ill.

“Staff responded extremely professionally and took immediate action when the boys became unwell, including ensuring they received hospital treatment.

“Both students have now been safely discharged.

“As a school, we are committed to safeguarding our students and their safety is our number one priority.

“We are working closely with the relevant authorities.”