Horsham 15-year-old’s Worthing photo beats entries from around the world to win competition

A 15-year-old boy from Horsham has been named as one of the winners of a global photography competiion.

Ben Steel won the youth environment and energy category in the annual competition from the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) for his photo ‘groyne at Worthing’, which captures a coastal defence on Worthing beach. The competition was launched earlier in the year in a bid to challenge the misconceptions of engineering and demonstrate its ingenuity.

Ben said: “I was totally shocked and very surprised to find out that my image had won for its category!

“To me, engineering means being able to shape our environment and overcome problems by using both simple and complex ideas – my image shows how the simplest of designs can work especially in harsh environments such as the beach front.”

The IET received more than 400 photos from young people and adults across the world.

To celebrate the Tomorrow’s Engineers Week (running from November 5 to 9), the winning and highly commended photos will be featured at the British Science Museum on Friday November 9 and then placed at the IET’s London headquarters, Savoy Place.